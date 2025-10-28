15:13
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 10 percent

On October 27, 2025, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic decided to raise the discount rate by 75 basis points to 10.00 percent. This decision comes into effect on October 28.

According to the bank, inflation in the country has reached 6.2 percent since the beginning of the year, and 8.4 percent year-on-year. Inflationary pressure is shifting from food products to non-food products and services.

The main factors influencing this increase are rising energy prices in foreign markets and rising costs in the service sector amid steady consumer demand.

Kyrgyzstan’s economy maintains high growth rates: real GDP increased by 10 percent in the first nine months of 2025. This growth is driven by investment in construction, rising household incomes, and the influx of remittances.

The banking sector remains resilient, and the domestic foreign exchange market is stable. Money market rates ensure a balance between the attractiveness of savings and credit accessibility.

The external environment remains characterized by high geopolitical risks, fragmentation of the global economy, and volatility in energy and food prices. These factors are increasing pressure on domestic prices.

The National Bank notes that the discount rate hike is aimed at maintaining inflation within the target range of 5-7 percent in the medium term.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic to discuss the discount rate will be held on November 24.

It should be noted that the discount rate has been 9.25 percent since July 2025.
