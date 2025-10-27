11:21
National stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan, Binance app available in Kyrgyz

A national stablecoin has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao announced on his X account. He added that the digital som is ready for implementation.

According to him, the stablecoin is issued on the BNB Chain blockchain, and Kyrgyzstan’s CBDC will be used for government and official payments.

Changpeng Zhao also posted that a national cryptocurrency reserve has been created, which includes the BNB token.

According to him, the company is developing technological and educational projects in Kyrgyzstan. Binance Academy will begin collaborating with ten universities, and the Binance app is now available in Kyrgyz.

Changpeng Zhao announced partnership with EthSign platform, which will help Kyrgyzstan develop digital solutions on the blockchain.

«We like to provide real strategic value in addition to just investing in money. @yzilabs became a minority investor, and the EthSign team did a good job,» he wrote.

The president previously ordered the launch of KGST stablecoin and testing of the digital som. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, attended by Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao, founder of the cryptocurrency platform Binance.
