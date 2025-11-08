Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced

XRuby will become the first licensed platform in Kyrgyzstan to launch trading of the national stablecoin KGST. The Secretariat of the National Agency for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The crypto exchange is set to become the first trading platform in the Kyrgyz Republic to list the national stablecoin KGST in the coming days.

«This event follows the recent initiative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic aimed at advancing the digital economy and introducing national virtual assets. The KGST stablecoin, pegged to the Kyrgyz som, will become a key component of this new financial infrastructure,» the statement says.

KGST is a public, secure, and fully backed stablecoin pegged to the national currency — the Kyrgyz som — at a 1:1 ratio.

The reserves supporting KGST are held in state-owned banks of the Kyrgyz Republic, ensuring maximum reliability of the asset.

The token has been developed and deployed on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain. Its smart contract has successfully passed an independent security audit, and the White paper has undergone expert review.

The token’s infrastructure features multi-level authentication and verification procedures in line with international KYC/AML standards.

Following a successful launch on local exchanges, including XRuby, KGST is expected to be listed on major global trading platforms such as Binance and Coinbase.

The official start of trading on the XRuby platform is scheduled for the near future. Users are encouraged to register on XRuby to be among the first holders of Kyrgyzstan’s national stablecoin.