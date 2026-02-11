KGST stablecoin listed on International Crypto Exchange HTX

The KGST stablecoin has been listed on the HTX cryptocurrency exchange. Farkhat Iminov, head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of Kyrgyzstan, told journalists.

A cryptocurrency listing is the process of including a token among the assets available for trading on a platform, such as an exchange.

HTX is one of the leading international crypto platforms, serving around 55 million users worldwide and providing access to spot and derivatives trading, staking, Web3 services, and other financial tools.

On HTX, KGST is traded in the KGST/USDT pair in spot trading format.

KGST is a stablecoin designed for stability and use in payment and digital financial instruments. The token is issued on the BNB Smart Chain network under the BEP-20 standard.

«KGST listing on an international exchange like HTX is the result of the state’s systematic work to create a transparent, sustainable, and competitive virtual asset ecosystem. We aim not just to develop individual projects but to build a national digital financial infrastructure integrated into the global economy,» Farkhat Iminov said.

The KGST stablecoin, pegged to the Kyrgyz som at a 1:1 ratio, was launched under the national program for digital economy development. It operates on the BNB Chain blockchain and is intended to simplify payments, cross-border transfers, and the integration of digital assets into Kyrgyzstan’s and the region’s financial systems.