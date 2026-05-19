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Modern equipment, machinery handed over to Kyrgyzstan’s forestry enterprises

Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Marsbek uulu Ilich took part in a ceremony of handing over machinery and equipment to support forestry enterprises.

The initiative was implemented within the framework of «Resilient Regional Pasture Communities — ADAPT» project with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Adaptation Fund.

Modern equipment and machinery were provided to Kara-Kuldzha and Osh forestry enterprises, Chon-Kemin Nature Park, and Kyrgyz Agrarian University to support seedling cultivation, forest restoration, and ecosystem conservation.

As part of the support program, grant agreements totaling 49.7 million soms were signed for the development of nurseries. In addition, grant agreements worth 112.1 million soms were concluded with 18 forestry enterprises for forest restoration projects covering 1,522 hectares.

Overall, the project plans to restore and establish forest plantations on 2,500 hectares across the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/374476/
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