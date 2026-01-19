Cabinet of Ministers intends to launch digital som by the end of 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan intends to launch the digital som by the end of 2026. This information is included in the government’s action plan.

The pilot launch will begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 and last until the second quarter of 2027.

During this period, the digital som platform will be developed and P2P transfers without intermediaries will be tested.

The project will be financed by the National Bank.

Previously, Melis Turgunbaev, Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted the legislative establishment of digital som as the third form of national currency alongside cash and non-cash money. Individuals and legal entities will be able to transfer funds between cash and digital forms.