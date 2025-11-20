21:13
Kyrgyzstan issues 50 million gold-backed USDKG tokens

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov took part in the official ceremony of the first issuance of the national stablecoin USDKG — a digital token backed by physical gold and pegged to the US dollar, the presidential press service reported.

During the ceremony, participants pressed the «Launch Issue» button, officially initiating the release and circulation of 50 million USDKG tokens on the Tron network. Each token is equivalent to $1 and fully backed by physical gold.

USDKG is a stablecoin fully supported by the Kyrgyz Republic. It is designed as a transparent, secure, and stable digital currency combining the reliability of gold with the efficiency of blockchain technology.

 USDKG is issued by a 100 percent state-owned company, Virtual Assets Issuer JSC, ensuring a high level of trust and institutional reliability, the presidential administration noted.

The launch opens new opportunities for strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s position in the global financial ecosystem. It lays the foundation for developing a Web3 infrastructure of decentralized services, enabling interaction between the state and private sector through blockchain solutions.

The introduction of an asset-backed stablecoin is expected to boost confidence in financial innovations, increase the country’s investment appeal, and create conditions for capital inflow and technological partnerships, the presidential administration noted.
