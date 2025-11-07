17:18
USD 87.45
EUR 100.76
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to som

The Kyrgyz Republic has issued its first national stablecoin, KGST, pegged 1:1 to the national currency, the som. The Secretariat of the National Agency for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The KGST stablecoin was developed and deployed on BNB Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain, and has undergone a smart contract audit and white paper review. Test deployment and listing of the token on leading cryptocurrency exchanges have also been conducted to assess compatibility and technical stability.

KGST is a public, secure, and fully backed stablecoin, with reserves held in state-owned banks of the Kyrgyz Republic. Its infrastructure includes multi-level holder authentication and verification procedures in accordance with international KYC/AML standards.

Initially, the KGST stablecoin will be listed on local cryptocurrency exchanges in Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries, followed by listing on a number of global trading platforms, including international exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and others.

In addition, a KGST mobile app, designed for the convenience of users and KGSToken holders, will be launched soon.

The issuer of the KGST stablecoin is KGSTOKEN LLC.
link: https://24.kg/english/350122/
views: 56
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan issues its first stablecoin — USDKG
National stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan, Binance app available in Kyrgyz
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
Digital som and KGST stablecoin: Sadyr Japarov and Binance discuss crypto future
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
7 November, Friday
17:08
Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to som Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to s...
17:00
Kamchybek Tashiev gifts apartment to mother of four and repays her loan
16:49
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
16:35
Over 1,900 apartments to be built in Tokmok under state mortgage program
14:38
Kyrgyzstan to establish Innovative Fund for Digital Infrastructure Development