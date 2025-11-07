Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to som

The Kyrgyz Republic has issued its first national stablecoin, KGST, pegged 1:1 to the national currency, the som. The Secretariat of the National Agency for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
KGST is a public, secure, and fully backed stablecoin, with reserves held in state-owned banks of the Kyrgyz Republic. Its infrastructure includes multi-level holder authentication and verification procedures in accordance with international KYC/AML standards.
Initially, the KGST stablecoin will be listed on local cryptocurrency exchanges in Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries, followed by listing on a number of global trading platforms, including international exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and others.
In addition, a KGST mobile app, designed for the convenience of users and KGSToken holders, will be launched soon.
The issuer of the KGST stablecoin is KGSTOKEN LLC.