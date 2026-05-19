Kyrgyzstan aims to become leading country in MMA development

The head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan, Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, held a meeting with domestic mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He also serves as the President of the National MMA Association.

According to the SCNS press service, Shabdanbekov expressed gratitude to the athletes for their high level of professionalism, strong representation of Kyrgyzstan on the international stage, and their contribution to the development of the MMA industry.

It was noted that Kyrgyz fighters continue to demonstrate a high level of preparation and are steadily strengthening the country’s reputation in global sports. The meeting also focused on the further systematic development of MMA in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the President of MMA Association, the main goal is to transition from unstructured development to a regulated system, including officially sanctioned tournaments with safety standards, unified rules, transparency in competition organization, and protection of the interests of athletes, coaches, and investors.

The Association aims to position Kyrgyzstan among the leading countries in the field of MMA.

The MMA Association in Kyrgyzstan was established in April this year, with SCNS head Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov elected as its president.

The previous chairman of the State Committee, Kamchybek Tashiev, advocated for an end to mixed martial arts in Kyrgyzstan, noting its negative impact on young people and society as a whole. «MMA is not a sport, but a form of fighting. Such competitions instill in young people the false belief that success can be achieved through force and aggression. We need to raise a generation that prioritizes education and science,» Tashiev said.