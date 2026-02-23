09:53
Kyrgyzstan and TRON discuss cooperation in virtual assets sector

A video conference meeting was held between Farkhat Iminov, head of the Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Justin Sun, founder of the global blockchain platform TRON, the council’s press service reported.

Justin Sun noted the dynamic development of the virtual assets sector in Kyrgyzstan and highlighted the significant potential for cooperation and joint project implementation with TRON.

The parties also discussed the scaling of the national stablecoin KGST. It was emphasized that the asset has already been listed on the international cryptocurrency exchange HTX, whose ecosystem is closely linked with TRON. In this context, the sides explored opportunities for synergy with TRON’s infrastructure to further develop KGST, including technological integration and the expansion of its transactional environment.

TRON is one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystems, ranking first globally in terms of stablecoin circulation volume (USDT). The network offers high throughput and is considered a preferred platform for issuing digital financial instruments in many countries.
