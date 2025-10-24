President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing

A meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies was held in Bishkek today with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao, founder of the cryptocurrency platform Binance.
Following the meeting, the head of state issued a number of instructions:
- The Ministry of Economy and Commerce is to continue working to improve the legislative framework for virtual assets;
- The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation is to submit proposals to improve digital and financial literacy and train specialists in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies;
- The State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other relevant government agencies are to conduct interdepartmental consultations and make specific decisions to develop uniform security and risk management standards;
- The Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies is to ensure the launch of the KGST stablecoin and consider its listing on international platforms; within two months, to submit proposals for the creation of a state cryptocurrency reserve;
- The National Bank is to begin pilot testing of the digital som platform.