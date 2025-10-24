18:04
USD 87.45
EUR 101.52
RUB 1.08
English

President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing

A meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies was held in Bishkek today with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao, founder of the cryptocurrency platform Binance.

Following the meeting, the head of state issued a number of instructions:

  • The Ministry of Economy and Commerce is to continue working to improve the legislative framework for virtual assets;
  • The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation is to submit proposals to improve digital and financial literacy and train specialists in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies;
  • The State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other relevant government agencies are to conduct interdepartmental consultations and make specific decisions to develop uniform security and risk management standards;
  • The Secretariat of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies is to ensure the launch of the KGST stablecoin and consider its listing on international platforms; within two months, to submit proposals for the creation of a state cryptocurrency reserve;
  • The National Bank is to begin pilot testing of the digital som platform.
link: https://24.kg/english/348457/
views: 202
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
Digital som and KGST stablecoin: Sadyr Japarov and Binance discuss crypto future
Digital som officially recognized as legal tender in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan granted right to issue digital som
Deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh approve introduction of digital som
National Bank to spend about $5 million on launch of digital som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to launch pilot project on digital som
National Bank does not sell digital soms — Melis Turgunbaev
Parliament’s Committee approves bill on status of digital som
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
24 October, Friday
17:51
One in five children in Kyrgyzstan has elevated blood lead levels One in five children in Kyrgyzstan has elevated blood...
17:28
95 new 12-meter buses to arrive in Bishkek
17:08
SCNS detains human rights activist in Bishkek for extortion of $50,000
16:58
Kyrgyzstan plans to diversify fuel and lubricant supplies
16:35
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing