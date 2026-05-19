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 “School of Young Cadres” opened at Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan

An official ceremony of opening of the «School of Young Cadres» took place on May 19 as part of the Youth Council under the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan.

Speaker of Parliament Marlen Mamataliev attended the event and emphasized that the country’s future is directly linked to the education, initiative, and patriotism of young people.

«Today’s youth are the main driving force behind changes in society. The Youth Council established this year under the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh will help strengthen cooperation between young people and parliament, as well as integrate their proposals and opinions into the legislative process,» Marlen Mamataliev said.

The speaker expressed hope that the new institution would systematize interaction between youth and parliament, support youth initiatives, and expand young people’s participation in state decision-making.

According to Mamataliev, the «School of Young Cadres» will serve as an important platform for training future civil servants, leaders, analysts, and public figures.

«As international experience shows, countries that actively involve young people in public administration achieve sustainable development and innovative growth more quickly. Young people think differently, quickly master modern technologies, and respond rapidly to changes in society. Therefore, supporting youth initiatives today is an investment in the future,» he said.

The event continued in a question-and-answer format, after which participants of the «School of Young Cadres» visited the Ata-Beyit memorial complex.
link: https://24.kg/english/374473/
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