National Bank lays legal foundation for transition to digital som in 2025

In 2025, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan strengthened financial protection for citizens and laid the legal foundation for the transition to digital som. Melis Turgunbaev, the National Bank Chairman, posted on Facebook, summing up the results.

He also noted the introduction of a self-ban procedure for lending through Tunduk e-services portal as an important achievement. According to the Chairman of the National Bank, approximately 114,000 people have already taken advantage of this opportunity.

Melis Turgunbaev also recalled the enshrining of responsible lending principles in legislation: borrowers must now receive full information in advance about the interest rate, fees, terms, and payment schedule. «It is prohibited to impose additional paid services not stipulated in the contract,» he noted.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic previously limited penalties for late payments and prohibited banks from unilaterally worsening contract terms.

Melis Turgunbaev, head of the National Bank, also wrote about the factors that accelerated digitalization. These include the abolition of fees for transfers between accounts at different banks. The number of transactions via ELQR increased 54.5 times, and the volume of payments — almost 85 times. In the first half of 2025, 274.9 billion soms were transferred via QR codes, 20 times more than in the same period last year. Fees for opening, maintaining, and servicing loan accounts, early repayment, and other basic transactions have been waived.

Starting this year, banks are required to publish their tariffs and terms of service in advance—at least 10 business days before the changes come into effect—to ensure transparency for clients.

The digital som has been legally enshrined as a third form of national currency, alongside cash and non-cash money. According to the head of the National Bank, the bank has the exclusive right to issue the digital som.