CEC of Kyrgyzstan relocates dozens of polling stations in Bishkek and regions

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has approved a resolution changing the addresses of 24 polling stations in Bishkek, Jalal-Abad, Osh, Naryn, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions.

According to the document, the polling stations will be relocated to new buildings of schools, kindergartens, Houses of Culture, and administrative offices. Specifically, the changes affected:

Polling station No. 1162 in Bishkek, which is being moved from Maarif complex to Gazprom school;

Several polling stations in Bazar-Korgon and Aksy, where voting will take place in Houses of Culture and kindergartens;

Polling stations in Aravan district of Osh region, which have been relocated to aiyl okmotu (village administration) buildings and kindergartens;

A number of polling stations in Ak-Tala district of Naryn, which have been relocated to new school buildings;

Facilities in Kemin and Chui districts, as well as in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

The CEC instructed local territorial commissions to conduct awareness-raising campaigns among voters about the new polling station addresses.