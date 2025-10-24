13:29
CEC of Kyrgyzstan relocates dozens of polling stations in Bishkek and regions

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has approved a resolution changing the addresses of 24 polling stations in Bishkek, Jalal-Abad, Osh, Naryn, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions.

According to the document, the polling stations will be relocated to new buildings of schools, kindergartens, Houses of Culture, and administrative offices. Specifically, the changes affected:

  • Polling station No. 1162 in Bishkek, which is being moved from Maarif complex to Gazprom school;
  • Several polling stations in Bazar-Korgon and Aksy, where voting will take place in Houses of Culture and kindergartens;
  • Polling stations in Aravan district of Osh region, which have been relocated to aiyl okmotu (village administration) buildings and kindergartens;
  • A number of polling stations in Ak-Tala district of Naryn, which have been relocated to new school buildings;
  • Facilities in Kemin and Chui districts, as well as in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

The CEC instructed local territorial commissions to conduct awareness-raising campaigns among voters about the new polling station addresses.
link: https://24.kg/english/348388/
views: 151
