Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan expands powers of State Penitentiary Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution regulating the activities of the State Penitentiary Service. The updated version expands the agency’s functions, allowing it to participate in state-owned enterprises and engage in business activities not prohibited by law.

According to the changes, the State Penitentiary Service now has the right to:

Act on behalf of the state as a founder of legal entities;

Exercise shareholder or participant rights in companies with state ownership;

Conduct entrepreneurial activities aimed at improving conditions for inmates, developing the material and technical base of correctional institutions, and addressing the social needs of prisoners.

Revenue generated from such activities will be directed toward the needs of the penitentiary system, including prison repairs and modernization, inmate support, and covering shortfalls in budget funding.

The resolution will take effect in ten days.