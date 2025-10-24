11:55
USD 87.45
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.07
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan expands powers of State Penitentiary Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution regulating the activities of the State Penitentiary Service. The updated version expands the agency’s functions, allowing it to participate in state-owned enterprises and engage in business activities not prohibited by law.

According to the changes, the State Penitentiary Service now has the right to:

  • Act on behalf of the state as a founder of legal entities;
  • Exercise shareholder or participant rights in companies with state ownership;
  • Conduct entrepreneurial activities aimed at improving conditions for inmates, developing the material and technical base of correctional institutions, and addressing the social needs of prisoners.

Revenue generated from such activities will be directed toward the needs of the penitentiary system, including prison repairs and modernization, inmate support, and covering shortfalls in budget funding.

The resolution will take effect in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/348371/
views: 150
Print
Related
State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan renamed
State Penitentiary Service: No COVID-19 positive in prisons, detention centers
State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan disinfects correctional facilities
State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan tests online communication with courts
First Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service fired
State Penitentiary Service looking for investors to open production in colonies
15,000 arrested awaiting review of criminal cases in Kyrgyzstan
State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan put on alert after border conflict
New Principal Assistant Chairman of State Penitentiary Service appointed
Melis Turganbaev appointed Chairman of State Penitentiary Service
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
24 October, Friday
11:51
Fatal fall from amusement ride in Osh: Police detain operator Fatal fall from amusement ride in Osh: Police detain o...
11:41
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on parliamentary oversight during martial law
11:34
Powers over external labor migration to be transferred to Interior Ministry
11:11
Kyrgyz National University awarded Order of Manas of III Class
10:48
Istanbul Stock Exchange increases its stake in Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
23 October, Thursday
21:19
Snow leopard approved as symbol of Kyrgyzstan, rules for use introduced