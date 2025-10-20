Import of potatoes from China into Kyrgyzstan denied

An inspection of potatoes (Solanum tuberosum L.) imported from the People’s Republic of China was conducted at Erkeshtam quarantine and phytosanitary checkpoint. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the inspection revealed that the phytosanitary certificate accompanying the 25,150 kilograms of potatoes did not meet established requirements.

Based on this fact, in accordance with the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Plant Quarantine» and decision No. 318 of the Eurasian Economic Union Commission, these potatoes were denied entry into the Kyrgyz Republic and were returned.

These actions were carried out in accordance with the law by staff of Erkeshtam quarantine and phytosanitary checkpoint.