Kyrgyzstan and EU again discuss withdrawal from EU aviation blacklist

Kyrgyzstan and the European Commission again discussed the issue of withdrawal from the aviation blacklist of Europe. The State Civil Aviation Agency reported.

According to its data, the European Commission was presented the results of reforms carried out within the framework of the roadmap for getting out of the blacklist. The meeting was held at the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE).

The meeting participants positively assessed the efforts made by the republic to improve flight safety, strengthen supervision and adapt the regulatory framework to international standards.

The agency continues to implement a plan to eliminate violations, introduce new inspection control procedures, as well as to train personnel and update the regulatory framework.

«Today we can confidently say that the aviation industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has reached a level that meets international standards and requirements. This is the result of a large-scale systematic work of recent years. We continue to move forward and we are confident that the reforms undertaken create a solid basis for the final review of our status by the EU,» the State Civil Aviation Agency Director Daniyar Bostonov said.
