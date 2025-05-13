4,000 Kyrgyzstanis withdrawn from Russia's black list

At least 4,000 compatriots have been withdrawn from the black list of Russia. The Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Darmankul uulu announced on air of Birinchi Radio.

According to the latest data, there are currently a total of 593,000 people in the black list of the Russian Federation, he said.

«Of them, the number of our compatriots was 74,000 people. Recently, 4,000 were excluded from it. Another 36,000 of our compatriots have undergone dactyloscopic registration and will probably be removed from the black list. But if they have problems with bank debts or some medical conditions, they may remain on the list,» Bakyt Darmankul uulu said.

He added that citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who are in the territory of the Russian Federation and got into the register of violators of migration legislation (black list) for various reasons, have been given the opportunity to settle their legal status and withdraw from the list until September 10, 2025.

«I urge citizens not to wait until the end of the legalization period and already now start settling their status. Now we are conducting an information campaign among compatriots to explain the situation,» the deputy minister noted.

He noted that everyone can check their status on migrant.kg website.