14:22
USD 87.45
EUR 102.64
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstan expects removal from EU blacklist in May 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers is initiating amendments to Kyrgyzstan’s Air Code to align the legislation with international standards and implement recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Kanat Tologonov, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Agency, said at a meeting of parliamentary committee on budget and fiscal policy.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan successfully passed ICAO audits in 2023–2024.

«We are at the final stage of being removed from the European Union blacklist. In October, a delegation from the agency will travel to Brussels for a meeting with European Commission representatives, where information on all our reforms and measures will be presented,» he said.

Kanat Tologonov added that in December, the European Commission will conduct a final audit in Kyrgyzstan, with a decision on the country’s removal from the EU blacklist expected in May 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/343701/
views: 245
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan reaches final stage of removal from EU aviation blacklist
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
4,000 Kyrgyzstanis withdrawn from Russia's black list
Kyrgyzstan and EU again discuss withdrawal from EU aviation blacklist
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025
KazMunayGas — Aero enters aviation market of Kyrgyzstan
More than 69,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on blacklist of Russian authorities
Kyrgyzstan confirms compliance with international aviation safety standards
Popular
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
Earthquake occurs near Bishkek Earthquake occurs near Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
16 September, Tuesday
14:14
Heroes commemorated at Ata-Beyit complex: Three years since border tragedy Heroes commemorated at Ata-Beyit complex: Three years s...
14:02
Dedicated bus lanes back on agenda in Bishkek
13:44
Over 99 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan have birth certificates
12:55
36 more processing plants to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of year
12:46
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain approve agreement on air traffic