10:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Land amnesty intensified in Bishkek: Thousands of houses legalized

Work to complete the land amnesty in the capital is intensifying. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

A board meeting chaired by Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev was held on the grounds of Bishkekteploelektrotsentral municipal enterprise. The land amnesty was one of the key issues.

According to the municipality, in collaboration with relevant agencies, a number of decisions were made on problematic areas:

  • The regulations for the railway protection zone do not apply to amnesty sites — more than 100 houses have been legalized;
  • The sanitary protection zone near cemeteries has been reduced from 50 to 10 meters — 573 houses have been legalized;
  • In Umut residential complex, 300 houses in the wastewater zone have been legalized;
  • Work is underway to legalize 1,418 houses located outside the red line.

Furthermore, amendments have been made to the Land Amnesty Regulations (Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic No. 291 of May 31, 2022). Now, for properties on populated area lands, the plot area is determined based on the actual boundaries, and for properties on agricultural lands — based on the minimum standards of the aiyl aimak. It has also been proposed to supplement the Land Code with a provision terminating the right to agricultural land when recognizing amnestied properties as private property.

Registration deadlines

Within the old city boundaries, property rights must be registered by November 1, 2025.

In the annexed territories — by December 31 of this year.

The Main Directorate for Urban Development and Architecture will strengthen the issuance of urban planning opinions and registration of land management projects.

The City Hall also emphasized that it will strengthen measures to implement the Presidential Decree on the prevention of illegal land seizures.

It added that commission’s visits to problematic sites in the new territories will be completed by November 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/346830/
views: 126
Print
Related
Land amnesty in Kyrgyzstan: 10,300 hectares of land legalized
Cabinet of Ministers extends land amnesty application deadline to July 1
Land amnesty in Bishkek to be completed by end of 2025
Land amnesty among dacha communities starts in Chui region
Popular
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027 World Bank raises Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth forecast for 2025–2027
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
11 October, Saturday
10:29
Vladimir Putin invites CIS leaders to Russia Vladimir Putin invites CIS leaders to Russia
10:26
President Sadyr Japarov concludes working visit to Tajikistan
10:21
7 schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan with funding from Saudi Fund for Development
10:15
Bailiff Service established under Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan
10:10
Part of Kyrgyztelecom JSC building in Bishkek sold to bank
10 October, Friday
17:33
Sadyr Japarov notes effectiveness of integration mechanisms within CIS
16:41
Mass brawl breaks out in Bishkek, all participants detained
16:33
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment