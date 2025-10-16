10:01
Greater Altai archaeologists to conduct first-time excavations in Kyrgyzstan

For the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan-Russia cooperation, archaeologists from the Greater Altai Center for Altaic and Turkic Studies will conduct excavations in Kyrgyzstan from October 17 to October 25. The center’s press service announced.

The expedition will travel to a burial mound complex in Kemin district of Chui region. Archaeologists Alexey Tishkin, Vadim Gorbunov, Sergey Bondarenko, Temirlan Chargynov, and Orozbek Soltobaev, as well as undergraduate and graduate students from Zhusup Balasagyn National University of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the expedition. The archaeologists will use digital technology to accurately record finds and perform reconstructions.

The goal of the expedition is to study the culture of ancient nomads and funerary monuments of the Turkic era.

«Staff from Altai State University will participate in archaeological excavations in Kyrgyzstan for the first time. We hope our experience will be useful and that luck will not turn its back on us,» the group leader Alexey Tishkin said.

The project is being implemented by the Greater Altai Research and Educational Center for Altaic and Turkic Studies at Altai State University in collaboration with the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.

The expedition will mark a new stage in the collaboration between scientists from the two countries and will help to gain a deeper understanding of the history of the peoples of Central Asia.
