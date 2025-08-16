Deputy Cabinet Chairman, UN Coordinator make expedition to Kara-Batkak glacier

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov and the UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Antje Grawe took part in a joint expedition to the Tien Shan high-mountain physical-geographical station of the National Academy of Sciences.

As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported, during the expedition, the participants familiarized themselves with the results of long-term scientific observations conducted by Kyrgyz scientists and discussed measures to protect water resources, preserve the rich biodiversity of the Kyrgyz Republic and strengthen measures to adapt to climate change in the face of rapidly increasing challenges.

The monitoring zone of the station, which has been conducting glaciological, meteorological and hydrological observations for decades, also includes Kara-Batkak glacier.

UN Resident Coordinator Antje Grawe noted the need to increase climate financing and protect ecosystems.

«Research on Kara-Batkak glacier is important not only for Kyrgyzstan — it resonates throughout the world. This scientific knowledge strengthens country strategies and supports the global fight against the climate crisis. By preserving glaciers, we preserve life — biodiversity, clean water and the ecosystems that feed communities. That is why climate finance must reach mountain states like Kyrgyzstan to scale up adaptation efforts, protect nature and ensure a water future for millions,» she said.