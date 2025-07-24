Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Altai Republic

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in the Altai Republic (Russia) for a working visit.

Adylbek Kasymaliev was welcomed at the Gorno-Altaisk airport by the Head of the Altai Republic Andrey Turchak and other officials.

During the working visit, the Chairman of the Cabinet will take part in the International Environmental Conference, where he will speak at a plenary session together with the heads of government of a number of states. The possibilities of exchanging experience and implementing joint projects will be also considered during the conference.