Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan study Turkic heritage in Altai Republic

Ethnographers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan continue joint research as part of the international expedition «Great Altai: Turkic Heritage — 2025,» the Altai State University’s Research and Education Center for Altaic and Turkic Studies reported. The next stage began on September 8 at the Altai State University.

The expedition brings together scholars from the Altai State University, Gorno-Altai State University, the Surazakov Research Institute of Altaistics, and researchers from Kyrgyzstan — the Institute of History, Archaeology and Ethnology of the National Academy of Sciences, Osh State University, Batken State University, and the Central Asian International Medical University.

The next stop on the route will be the Gorno-Altai State University, which will host a unique photo exhibition «Kyrgyz Herders in the 21st Century.» The exhibition features 20 photographs depicting the lives of Kyrgyz herders in the highlands of the Tien Shan and Pamir-Alai — yurts, pastures, livestock, and the women’s world of nomadic culture. An extended digital version of the exhibition will also be presented.