Cabinet Chairman participates in International Environmental Conference in Altai

An International Environmental Conference has started at Manzherok resort in the Altai Republic.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev is taking part in the conference along with the heads of government of a number of states who arrived to discuss global climate change.

A welcoming and photographing ceremony took place before the event. Then the participants went to the hall where the plenary session is taking place.

The Heads of Government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, as well as official representatives of a number of states, international organizations and experts in the field of ecology are taking part in the conference.
