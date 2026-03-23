Uzgen rice fields being studied as part of international expedition

The international scientific expedition ExSoil has started in Kyrgyzstan. Scientists are studying the soils of walnut-fruit forests in Manas and rice fields in Uzgen district. The Osh Technological University reported.

The project is being implemented with the support of the German government, in collaboration with Leibniz University and leading universities in the region. The expedition is led by internationally renowned scientists.

The expedition is comprehensively studying the country’s unique ecosystems. Specifically, the scientists are analyzing the soils of forested areas, including the world-famous walnut-fruit forests, examining rice fields in Uzgen district, and studying the hydrochemical composition of irrigation water. The scientists are assessing the impact of rainfed agriculture on soil quality.

One of the key research tools is remote sensing technology, which allows for monitoring soil cover changes at the regional level.

The project’s results are expected to help update the soil map of Central Asia, contribute to sustainable agricultural development, and form the basis for developing environmental policy in the region.