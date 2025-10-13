President Sadyr Japarov meets with German Ambassador Monika Lenhard

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Monika Lenhard, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Kyrgyzstan, the presidential press service reported.

The head of state accepted the ambassador’s credentials and congratulated her on the beginning of her mission in Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan and Germany share warm and friendly relations.

«We highly value our interstate ties and are interested in further expanding cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,» the President emphasized.

He recalled his constructive political dialogue with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, noting their productive meetings in Bishkek in 2023 and in Berlin in 2024, and conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to his German counterpart.

The President highlighted that trade and economic cooperation between the two countries has significantly intensified in recent years, expressing readiness to further develop collaboration, particularly in the production and export of organic agricultural products.

In turn, Ambassador Monika Lenhard thanked the President for the warm welcome and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Germany partnership.

«I will make every effort to promote mutually beneficial relations and the successful implementation of joint projects,» the Ambassador said.