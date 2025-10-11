13:58
Kyrgyzstanis abroad urged to actively vote in upcoming parliamentary elections

Ahead of the early elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) scheduled for November 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to ensure that citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who reside permanently or temporarily abroad can fully exercise their voting rights. The ministry’s press service reported.

Taking into account recent amendments to the electoral legislation, Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad will be able to vote at any polling station opened outside the country.

«Online identification for remote voting has been introduced, allowing citizens to cast their vote at any polling station abroad without the need to return to their place of permanent registration in Kyrgyzstan. The ministry urges citizens residing abroad to check their names on the voter lists and make timely corrections if necessary in order to exercise their right to vote,» the statement says.
