Early parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan about 800 million soms

Approximately 800 million soms are needed for early parliamentary elections. Tynchtyk Shainazarov, Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the increased costs are due to salary increases for election commission members. Previously, they received 2,000 soms; now they will receive 3,000.

Next, parliament must approve amendments to the national budget, as these funds were not originally provided for in the 2025 budget law.

On September 25, the seventh convocation of Parliament announced its dissolution. Early parliamentary elections will be held on November 30.