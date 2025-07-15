12 weapons confiscated during raid, fines amount to 288,000 soms

A comprehensive preventive event called «Arsenal» was held in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from July 10 to July 14, aimed at identifying illegal possession of firearms and preventing crimes. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to its data, more than 400 employees of the internal affairs bodies of Chui region took part in the raid — from the public security service and operational police services. During the event, private security agencies, owners of gas and traumatic weapons, as well as hunting enthusiasts were checked. In total, more than 1,900 gun owners were checked. In particular, 75 owners of award weapons, 1,268 hunters and 577 owners of gas and traumatic weapons were checked.

During the raid, 67 violation reports were drawn up, 12 firearms without the appropriate documents were seized, and fines totaling 288,000 soms were imposed. During the event, citizens also voluntarily surrendered 24 weapons.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reminds that the illegal purchase, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, ammunition and explosives is punishable under the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.