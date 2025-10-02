19:28
Pavel Durov announces opening of AI lab in Kazakhstan

Pavel Durov announced the opening of an AI lab in Kazakhstan, Akorda reported.

«A year ago, we opened our first regional office in Kazakhstan, and we are very pleased with the results. I am delighted to announce that today we are launching a specialized AI laboratory in the Alem.ai building. Our first project will be a joint initiative between Telegram and Kazakhstan’s supercomputer cluster, launched by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. This technology will allow over a billion people to use AI functions confidentially, transparently, and efficiently. We hope that the Kazakh supercomputer cluster will become the first major provider of computing power for this network,» he said.

Recall, Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the Telegram messenger, arrived in Astana to participate in the international technology forum Digital Bridge.
