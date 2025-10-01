Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk: Number of documents signed

Following the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk, Belarus, a number of documents and decisions were signed. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Decision on Amending Clause 2 of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Decision No. 2 of April 10, 2020;

Order on Repealing the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Decision No. 13 of May 29, 2015 (on improving the unified transit system and unified guarantee mechanisms for customs transit within the EAEU);

The order on the 2024 report on the creation and development of transport infrastructure in the territories of the EAEU member states in the east-west and north-south directions, including in the context of alignment with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (including information on the implementation of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s instruction No. 8 of June 21, 2022);

The decision on the commencement of the operation of the traceability mechanism for goods imported into the customs territory of the EAEU;

The decision on approval of the regulation on the development and implementation of interstate programs in the industrial sphere;

The order on the time and place of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

