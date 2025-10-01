10:33
Kyrgyzstan calls for accelerated industrial and agricultural cooperation in EAEU

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council that took place in Minsk. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev outlined Kyrgyzstan’s priorities in the EAEU, calling for accelerated cooperation in the agricultural sector and the removal of remaining barriers.

He emphasized that the Eurasian Union is, first and foremost, «a space of trust and inclusion.»

«Our Union is not only legal documents, institutions, and mechanisms. Above all, it is a space of trust and inclusion, based on a shared history and a common aspiration for the future. Today, we continue this mission, creating bridges for the new era—in transport, energy, digital, and trade,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

Kyrgyzstan’s priorities: Agro-industrial complex and industry

Adylbek Kasymaliev called for expedited work to launch a financial assistance mechanism for joint cooperation projects in the agro-industrial complex.

Further deepening of cooperation in the agricultural sector, in his opinion, should include:

  • Development of joint projects for processing agricultural products to create added value within the Union;
  • Implementation of modern irrigation, seed production, and organic farming technologies.

The Cabinet Chairman attached particular importance to industrial cooperation, noting that interstate programs in this area should be long-term and focused on the development of high-tech industries.

Transport and removal of barriers

The EAEU faces the strategic task of building a sustainable transportation system that will connect East and West, North and South.

Adylbek Kasymaliev named the complete elimination of barriers and the maximum reduction of exemptions and restrictions on the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor within the EAEU domestic market as a top priority.

The Union must become a union where every citizen can move and work freely.

Adylbek Kasymaliev

«We must create a favorable environment for our citizens so that they can comfortably and effectively work in any country of the Union,» he noted.
