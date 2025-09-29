14:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.04
English

Minsk to host Innoprom exhibition with participation of EAEU Heads of Government

The international Innoprom exhibition, with participation of the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union countries, is opening in the capital of Belarus. The event will be held in Minsk at Belexpo International Exhibition Center from September 29 to October 1.

According to the organizers, the exhibition promises to be one of the most comprehensive and technologically significant in the Republic of Belarus, reflecting key trends and areas of cooperation with Russia.

National stands of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will also be presented. The organizers emphasize that the event will bring together a wide range of industry and innovation representatives.

The heads of government of Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the plenary session.

Participants will discuss topics such as «Comprehensive Digitalization of Production: Effective Ecosystems for Leading Industries,» «Finance and Industry: Digital Technologies for Business in the EAEU,» «Flexible Exports for Successful International Business,» and «Prospects for Development of Scientific and Technical Cooperation within the EAEU.»
link: https://24.kg/english/345272/
views: 117
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus
Kyrgyzstan interested in Belarusian construction technologies
Kyrgyzstan showcases products of domestic garment manufacturers in Paris
National brands of Kyrgyzstan showcased at exhibitions in Malaysia and Russia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announces search for successor
Kyrgyzstan presents its export potential at CIFTIS 2025 in China
Former presidential candidate released from prison in Belarus
Shyrdaks admired in Europe displayed in Alay district
Kyrgyz felt showcased at International Exhibition in South Korea
Talant Ogobaev's personal exhibition In Search to open in Bishkek
Popular
Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025
Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30 Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30
Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program 925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
29 September, Monday
14:25
Time to Act Forum brings together students from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan Time to Act Forum brings together students from seven r...
14:10
Contractor detained in Chui region for embezzling over 15 million soms
14:03
Minsk to host Innoprom exhibition with participation of EAEU Heads of Government
13:54
Two more crypto companies granted licenses to operate in Kyrgyzstan
13:48
Strategically important land plot in Talas region returned to state