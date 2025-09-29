Minsk to host Innoprom exhibition with participation of EAEU Heads of Government

The international Innoprom exhibition, with participation of the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union countries, is opening in the capital of Belarus. The event will be held in Minsk at Belexpo International Exhibition Center from September 29 to October 1.

According to the organizers, the exhibition promises to be one of the most comprehensive and technologically significant in the Republic of Belarus, reflecting key trends and areas of cooperation with Russia.

National stands of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will also be presented. The organizers emphasize that the event will bring together a wide range of industry and innovation representatives.

The heads of government of Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the plenary session.

Participants will discuss topics such as «Comprehensive Digitalization of Production: Effective Ecosystems for Leading Industries,» «Finance and Industry: Digital Technologies for Business in the EAEU,» «Flexible Exports for Successful International Business,» and «Prospects for Development of Scientific and Technical Cooperation within the EAEU.»