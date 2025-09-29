13:07
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Germany agree to deepen political dialogue

On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev held a working meeting with Foreign Minister of Germany Johann Wadephul.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Germany relations, as well as key regional security issues. The German side congratulated the Kyrgyz side on resolving all border issues with neighboring countries, noting that this is a significant contribution to strengthening regional security.

Particular attention was paid to deepening political dialogue and expanding bilateral political contacts within the framework of annual consultations and cooperation in Central Asia + Germany format.

The parties discussed promising areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals, hydropower, agriculture, transport, infrastructure, and tourism.

The Kyrgyz side noted the availability of investment opportunities for German companies and expressed their readiness to create favorable conditions for the implementation of joint projects and the attraction of private capital.

The Foreign Ministers invited each other to visit Germany and Kyrgyzstan to strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the two countries.
