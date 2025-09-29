09:58
Elections 2025: CEC of Kyrgyzstan announces number of eligible voters

There are currently 4,237,000 voters in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) Aidana Zhupueva announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, 30 electoral districts will be determined after the number of Kyrgyzstanis eligible to vote is clarified.

The total number of voters per constituency is approximately 140,000. The deviation may be up to 20 percent.

It should be noted that voters will be able to vote in the upcoming Zhogorku Kenesh elections not only at their registered address but also at any convenient polling station.

On September 25, deputies of the seventh convocation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan voted for self- dissolution. According to current legislation, the president must set a date for the parliamentary elections by September 30.

It is clear that the next elections for the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh, subject to all necessary procedures, will be scheduled for November 30.
