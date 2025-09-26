Cabinet simplifies procedure for appointing rectors of national universities

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the rules for the appointment, dismissal, and certification of heads of state universities.

Under the new procedure, candidates applying for the position of rector at universities with «national» status must submit:

A personal record sheet;

A list of scientific publications;

Original documents on education, academic degree, and title confirming compliance with qualification requirements;

Original employment record book;

A development plan for the university;

Other documents confirming compliance with qualification requirements.

Original documents will be returned to the candidate after verification by an authorized official. The submission for appointment must also include a brief description of the candidate’s professional and personal qualities.

The resolution will take effect in 10 days.