Rector of Abdullah ibn Abbas Islamic Institute in Razzakov appointed

Abdilashim Ormonov has been appointed Rector of the Abdullah ibn Abbas Islamic Institute in Razzakov, Leilek district, Batken region. The corresponding order was signed by the Supreme Mufti of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, Abdulaziz Zakirov. Acting Chief Imam-Khatib of Leilek district, Kubatbek Abdygapar uulu, introduced the new rector to the staff.

Abdilashim Ormonov was born on December 22, 1990 in the village of Zhany Turmush (formerly Baul) in Leilek (formerly Katran) aiyl aimak of Leilek district, Batken region, in a working-class family. He received his religious education at the Tair madrasah, specializing in Imam-Khatib and Sharia law.

Work experience:

From 2014 to 2023, he served as the imam-khatib at Baul mosque.

From 2023 to the present, he has served as deputy chief imam-khatib of Leilek district.

Since October 2025, he has served as vice-rector of the Abdullah ibn Abbas Islamic Institute.

He is fluent in Arabic, Russian, and Uzbek.

The previous rector, Murzali azhy Alibaev, was dismissed from his post based on submitted letter of resignation.