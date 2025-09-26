11:17
Hollywood actor Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty

Hollywood actor Jackie Chan has arrived in Almaty. Footage from the international airport, where the star was accompanied by employees of the film company Salem Entertainment, is shared online. Orda.kz reports.

Maksat Kikimov, former deputy mayor of Almaty and current president of the wrestling promotion Nomad Wrestling, posted a photo with Jackie Chan.

«His films not only entertained us, but also inspired us to be active, to play sports, and to believe that anything is possible. Following his example, many people first took up sports. Thank you for an era of amazing films that continue to give strength and motivation to millions of people,» he posted.

Users speculate that Jackie Chan arrived for Kairat vs. Real Madrid match, but there is no official confirmation of this. The actor was later spotted at Shymbulak resort.

Salem Entertainment made news in April 2025, when the company terminated its contract with actor Sharip Serik following a scandal involving his assault on his girlfriend. All scenes featuring him were then cut from the film «Patrol: The Last Order.»

Jackie Chan is far from the last international star to visit Kazakhstan in recent days. Previously, singer Jennifer Lopez and the Backstreet Boys performed in the country.
