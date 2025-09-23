AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Palestine

The 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers are underway in Bishkek. The official account of the national team of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The previous day, the Kyrgyz team defeated Palestine 2-1.

The goals were scored by Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov and Mukhamed Askarbekov.

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan is in Group F. The team previously defeated East Timor (9-1) and will face Uzbekistan on September 24.

Eight teams that finished first in their groups, seven best teams from second place, and the host country, Indonesia, will advance to the final stage.