Kyrgyz runner Ilya Tyapkin wins International Marathon

Runner from Kyrgyzstan Ilya Tyapkin won the International Marathon that took place in Japan. Kyrgyzstan Runners Telegram channel reported.

The annual Mie Matsusaka Marathon was held on December 15 in Matsusaka city.

Ilya Tyapkin ran 42 kilometers 195 meters for 2 hours 16 minutes 53 seconds, finishing first. Japanese runner Kaori Tanaka finished for 2 hours 20 minutes 39 seconds, almost four minutes behind Ilya Tyapkin.

The marathon in Japan was the seventh in 2024 for Tyapkin. Previously, he won marathons in Almaty and Turkestan.

The result is a personal record for Ilya Tyapkin.

The athlete has been competing since 2016. He is a winner and prize-winner of a number of major international road races, participant in the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
