Bishkek City Hall and universities agree to cooperate in teacher training

Bishkek City Hall and higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan have signed a memorandum of cooperation in training teachers for the capital’s schools. The municipality’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the document is aimed at developing targeted training programs, retraining, and professional development for teaching staff. The plan also includes organizing student internships and placements, supporting graduate employment, and addressing the shortage of specialists in Bishkek schools.

The City Hall officials believe the memorandum will be an important step toward strengthening the human resources of the capital’s educational institutions and will help improve the quality of school education.