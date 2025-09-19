Film by Nurzhamal Karamoldoeva selected for Chicago International Film Festival

The debut feature film Only Heaven Knows (Dunuyo), directed by Kyrgyz filmmaker and documentarian Nurzhamal Karamoldoeva, has been included in the competition program of the 61st Chicago International Film Festival. Founded in 1964, this prestigious film event is the oldest competitive festival in North America and one of the world’s leading platforms for auteur cinema.

The film tells the story of a Kyrgyz family in Chicago. It is a tense drama about a young migrant family searching for their place in the United States. The main character, Erik, a long-haul truck driver, dreams of saving enough money to buy a house for his wife and mother. But his plans collapse under the weight of mounting gambling debts. Left on her own, his wife Mira must cope with endless encounters with immigration services, interpersonal conflicts, and growing suspicions.

The film is based on real stories of Kyrgyz migrants. According to the filmmakers, dozens of interviews with members of the diaspora were conducted to portray their lives with the utmost authenticity and accuracy.

Filming took place at real locations provided by the community: in operating restaurants, clinics, beauty salons, a transportation company, and apartments where Kyrgyz compatriots live. The crew expresses deep gratitude to the diaspora for its help and support.

Screenings at the Chicago festival are scheduled for October 21-22. The filmmakers invite all compatriots and people from Central Asian countries to support the film.

The cast features non-professional actors from the Kyrgyz and Central Asian diasporas. The project was carried out by an international team from Kyrgyzstan and the United States.

The leading roles are played by Malika Kanatova, Dauren Tashkenbaev, and Elmira Myrza.

Nurzhamal Karamoldoeva is a renowned documentary filmmaker and professor at the Department of Television, Cinema and Media Arts at the American University of Central Asia. Her work has always stood out for its strong social message and commitment to showing reality without embellishment. This debut feature film marks an important step into feature filmmaking, where she has applied her documentary approach to create a powerful and truthful story.

Participation in the Chicago International Film Festival paves the way for the film to reach a wide international audience and represents significant recognition for the entire crew.

Details about the film and screening schedule are available on the official festival website [here].