New State Center for Vehicle and Driver Registration established in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree establishing a new State Center for the Registration of Vehicles and Drivers.

According to the document, the State Agency for the Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Cabinet of Ministers has been renamed to the State Center for the Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Presidential Affairs Department.

The new center will be authorized to:

Register and re-register cars, tractors, and self-propelled machinery;

Conduct driving exams and issue driver’s licenses;

Personalize driver’s licenses;

License driving schools;

Manufacture and sell state number plates, including personalized ones.

The center will serve as the legal successor of the former agency. Its creation will not require additional budget spending, as funding will be provided within already approved allocations.

The decree will take effect in 10 days.