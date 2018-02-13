Cost of vehicles re-registration to lower in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Director of the Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers Staff Usein Kasmaliev told how much the cost of re-registration of a vehicle in Kyrgyzstan would be reduced.

According to him, at the end of last year, the State Registration Service launched social videos on problematic issues about buying and selling a car by procuration.

«The power of attorney does not give the right of ownership. Many believe that getting it, they become the owners of a car. However, it is not so. Registration of a vehicle costs 2,500-5,000 soms. The power of attorney is given for three years for 700 soms. People tend to take them. As a result, there are problems with re-registration in the future,» said Usein Kasmaliev.

Grace period will allow to re-register a car at a lower price. As an example, Usein Kasmaliev cited registration of a Toyota Camry made in 2005.

The price of re-registration is now 3,500 soms. During the grace period, it can be re-registered for 500 soms.

Recall, temporary reduction in the cost of registration of cars is suggested in Kyrgyzstan.