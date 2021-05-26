17:42
Re-registration of vehicles to cost 1,360 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Cost of re-registration of vehicles will be reduced in Kyrgyzstan from June 1. The State Registration Service reported.

The purpose of the campaign is to satisfy the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and legal entities by establishing a zero rate of fees for re-registration of vehicles in the framework of execution of the president’s decree on Further measures to improve the availability and quality of state and municipal services provided to the population.

The cost of re-registration of a vehicle will be 1,360 soms, regardless of the year of manufacture and engine volume. If owner of the vehicle does not purchase a new state number plate, the cost will be even lower — 460 soms.

«The government asks all car owners to take advantage of the opportunity and register vehicles with discount. Reduction of the cost of re-registration is a temporary campaign and will last until December 31, 2021,» the state service said.
