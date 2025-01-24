Legalization of cars with foreign number plates: Working group formed

An interdepartmental working group has been formed in Kyrgyzstan, the main task of which is to develop mechanisms and tools for a simplified and transparent procedure for legalization of motor vehicles. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The group has already started working, and the legalization of cars will be carried out after the adoption of the relevant regulatory legal act.

Earlier, the president signed a decree on the legalization of cars with foreign number plates. The Cabinet of Ministers will carry out the procedure in three stages:

The first stage involves legalization of cars for which all the necessary documents are available;

The second stage involves registration of cars without documents, but meeting technical requirements;

The third stage allows owners of cars without documents to export them outside the country or dismantle them for spare parts.

Since the end of November 2024, cars with Armenian and Abkhaz number plates have been massively placed in impound lots. Drivers from Issyk-Kul and Osh regions have appealed to the leadership of the republic with a request to solve the problem.