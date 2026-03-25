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15-volume history of Kyrgyz people project approved

A project to produce a fundamental 15-volume work on the history of the Kyrgyz people has been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at a meeting of the commission on the development of historical science under the President.

The meeting was chaired by State Secretary Arslan Koichiev. During the session, participants approved the structure and key directions of the future publication, as well as determined the team of authors and deadlines for preparing the manuscripts.

In addition, the participants discussed issues related to the promotion of historical and cultural heritage. In particular, they reviewed an initiative to create an installation complex in Bishkek dedicated to ancient Kyrgyz written monuments.

Following the meeting, relevant government agencies were given specific instructions.
link: https://24.kg/english/367353/
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