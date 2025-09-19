13:04
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival

The Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theater will host Urban Night Fest Bishkek 2025 on September 20. It will bring together young people, entrepreneurs, and active citizens around ideas of sustainable development, modern technology, and the creative economy, organizers announced.

Participation is free with advance registration.

The festival will begin at 12.00 with the interactive Urban Quest, where participants will be able to see familiar Bishkek landmarks from a new perspective, exploring issues of urbanism, culture, and inclusive design. The main program will begin at 2 p.m. in the theater building.

The venue will feature live music, a fair, photo zones, VR stations, and innovation hubs. Special guests at the opening will include Akkyz, Ramazan, and Azami, along with performances by Ruslan Aidar, Aizhamal Bekten (Zhama), Aiyma Aiylchieva, and DJ Aibek. The festival’s headliner will be documentary filmmaker and author of Zamandas podcast, Kanat Beisekeyev.

The official part will take place in the theater’s Malachite Hall, where opening speeches will be delivered by representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports,and Youth Policy, the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic, the U.S. Consulate in Almaty, IDEA Central Asia, and MoveGreen.

The program includes panel discussions on transport and mobility, sustainable urban design, green technologies, and the role of the creative economy. Guests will enjoy art spaces, handcrafts workshops, an interactive map of Bishkek from IDEA CA, and training sessions from Peace Corps and Education USA on resume preparation, essay writing, interviewing, and career opportunities in IT and startups.

The festival will conclude with a DJ set, a quiz with prizes, and informal networking.

Urban Night Fest Bishkek 2025 is part of the Urban Festivals caravan across Central Asia and is part of Go Viral program, implemented by IDEA Central Asia with the support of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/344153/
views: 79
Print
Related
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
Organic Products Festival held in Talas
Kyrgyzstan to host International Animation Festival ToonDook
Bishkek to host 2nd International Kurak Festival
Salbuurun Festival: Golden eagles, taigans and spirit of nomadic tradition
Foreign producers show interest in musicians from Kyrgyzstan
Komuz ensemble Akak wins grand prix at Rukh Sanat Festival
Festival of Traditional Music Rukh Sanat opens in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan to host eco-festival ILBIRS FEST 2025
Meikin Asia Festival concludes in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
19 September, Friday
12:54
State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transp...
12:39
Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival
12:30
Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities
12:24
30-million-soms corruption scheme uncovered in Sports Department of Kyrgyzstan
12:13
Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank