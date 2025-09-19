Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival

The Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theater will host Urban Night Fest Bishkek 2025 on September 20. It will bring together young people, entrepreneurs, and active citizens around ideas of sustainable development, modern technology, and the creative economy, organizers announced.

Participation is free with advance registration.

The festival will begin at 12.00 with the interactive Urban Quest, where participants will be able to see familiar Bishkek landmarks from a new perspective, exploring issues of urbanism, culture, and inclusive design. The main program will begin at 2 p.m. in the theater building.

The venue will feature live music, a fair, photo zones, VR stations, and innovation hubs. Special guests at the opening will include Akkyz, Ramazan, and Azami, along with performances by Ruslan Aidar, Aizhamal Bekten (Zhama), Aiyma Aiylchieva, and DJ Aibek. The festival’s headliner will be documentary filmmaker and author of Zamandas podcast, Kanat Beisekeyev.

The official part will take place in the theater’s Malachite Hall, where opening speeches will be delivered by representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports,and Youth Policy, the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic, the U.S. Consulate in Almaty, IDEA Central Asia, and MoveGreen.

The program includes panel discussions on transport and mobility, sustainable urban design, green technologies, and the role of the creative economy. Guests will enjoy art spaces, handcrafts workshops, an interactive map of Bishkek from IDEA CA, and training sessions from Peace Corps and Education USA on resume preparation, essay writing, interviewing, and career opportunities in IT and startups.

The festival will conclude with a DJ set, a quiz with prizes, and informal networking.

Urban Night Fest Bishkek 2025 is part of the Urban Festivals caravan across Central Asia and is part of Go Viral program, implemented by IDEA Central Asia with the support of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan.