FC Dordoi wins Cup of Kyrgyzstan

The final match for the Cup of Kyrgyzstan took place on September 18 at the newly renovated Manas stadium in Kara-Suu, with FC Dordoi (Bishkek) facing Muras United (Jalal-Abad). The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

Dordoi won 2–1.

Midfielder Vladislav Kobylyansky opened the scoring early in extra time, followed by a second goal from Aleksa Mrdja. Muras United scored a consolation goal by Amir Japarov.

This marks the 11th time FC Dordoi has claimed the Cup of Kyrgyzstan.

The club also received a $50,000 certificate.

Vladuslav Kobylyansky was named the match’s best player. The match was attended by President Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyz Football Union head Kamchybek Tashiev.
